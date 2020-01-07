Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crayola 64 Colors Journal
Bring color and joy to your world — and your to-do list — with this cheery journal from Crayola. Creativity is calling!
This journal spells delight from its cover to its vibrant, nostalgia-inducing pages. Each spread is drenched in a color from the classic 64 colors box — you’ll find joy and inspiration on each page, as well as from the rainbow-effect that the colors form when you view the book from the side. Moving from Scarlet and Melon through Macaroni and Cheese, Goldenrod, Sea Green, Cadet Blue, and Purple Mountains’ Majesty, it’s a celebration of the magic that is Crayola.
- BULLET JOURNALING: There’s a rainbow of useful possibilities for this beautiful journal. Keep all of your daily objectives, goals, and notes organized for easy reference whenever you need them. Use it as a diary, agenda, sketchbook, or even a password log.
- DOT GRID: Grid paper helps you keep everything perfectly aligned whether you are writing or drawing.
- GIFT FOR KIDS & ADULTS: Crayola lovers of all ages will enjoy the creative space that this beautiful journal provides. Get inspired flipping through pages of 64 classic Crayola colors.
