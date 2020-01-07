Crayola 64 Colors Journal

Bring color and joy to your world — and your to-do list — with this cheery journal from Crayola. Creativity is calling!



This journal spells delight from its cover to its vibrant, nostalgia-inducing pages. Each spread is drenched in a color from the classic 64 colors box — you’ll find joy and inspiration on each page, as well as from the rainbow-effect that the colors form when you view the book from the side. Moving from Scarlet and Melon through Macaroni and Cheese, Goldenrod, Sea Green, Cadet Blue, and Purple Mountains’ Majesty, it’s a celebration of the magic that is Crayola.