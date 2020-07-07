Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Crayola Sticky Notes
488 Notes to Color Your World
Bring a dose of color and joy to your to-do list!Read More
Let the colors of Crayola — Razzmatazz, Screamin Green, Macaroni and Cheese, and more — inspire big thoughts and brighten up your everyday tasks with these eight colorful, practical sticky note pads, including:
- One rectangular pad perfect for list-making
- Three smaller pads for reminders, notes, and doodles
- Four crayon-inspired flag pads that make any task more fun
Novelty book
