Crayola: You Color My World
A Fill-In Book
Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola.
Pairing 46 prompts with colorful designs, this book offers a unique way to craft a personal gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include fun and heartwarming phrases like, “You make a ______ day feel like Sunglow” and “You light up my world like a Lightning Bug when you ______.” Whether you’re celebrating a holiday like Valentine’s Day with your significant other or simply spreading the love with a friend, this customized book with be a hit!
- CRAYOLA DIY BOOK: A beautiful, illustrated book with heartwarming messages that include space for special details about your loved one.
- FILL IN THE BLANKS: Personalize your gift with loving details added to phrases like “You Tickle Me Pink when you_____.” Once you’ve filled out all the messages, gift the book to your loved one as keepsake to always remind them of your love.
- PERSONALIZED GIFTS: Show your friends, family, or significant other, how much you love them with a personalized gift from the heart!
