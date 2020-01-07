Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Crayola: You Color My World

A Fill-In Book

by

Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola.

Pairing 46 prompts with colorful designs, this book offers a unique way to craft a personal gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include fun and heartwarming phrases like, “You make a ______ day feel like Sunglow” and “You light up my world like a Lightning Bug when you ______.” Whether you’re celebrating a holiday like Valentine’s Day with your significant other or simply spreading the love with a friend, this customized book with be a hit!

  • CRAYOLA DIY BOOK: A beautiful, illustrated book with heartwarming messages that include space for special details about your loved one.
  • FILL IN THE BLANKS: Personalize your gift with loving details added to phrases like “You Tickle Me Pink when you_____.” Once you’ve filled out all the messages, gift the book to your loved one as keepsake to always remind them of your love.
  • PERSONALIZED GIFTS: Show your friends, family, or significant other, how much you love them with a personalized gift from the heart!
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $12 / $16 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780762470570

RP Studio
