Crayola: You Color My World

Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola.

Pairing 46 prompts with colorful designs, this book offers a unique way to craft a personal gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include fun and heartwarming phrases like, “You make a ______ day feel like Sunglow” and “You light up my world like a Lightning Bug when you ______.” Whether you’re celebrating a holiday like Valentine’s Day with your significant other or simply spreading the love with a friend, this customized book with be a hit!