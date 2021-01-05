Harry Potter Divination Crystal Ball

This officially licensed, finely detailed light-up collectible replica of the crystal ball from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's divination class is a perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Mini crystal ball set on an intricately designed elephant base; ball and base are approximately 3 inches tall
- LIGHTS UP: Ball illuminates when light switch is turned on
- BOOK INCLUDED: Set includes mini book of quotes and behind-the-scenes information from the Harry Potter films, featuring full-color photography throughout
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
