Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Barcelona & Beyond: With Catalonia
Day Trips, Local Spots, Strategies to Avoid Crowds
Whether you’re marveling at Gaudi masterpieces or cheering with locals at a fútbol match, soak up the best of Catalonia’s sun, sea, and delicious flavors with Moon Barcelona & Beyond.Read More
Exploring more of Europe? Check out Moon Venice & Beyond or Moon Florence & Beyond.
- Explore In and Around the City: Get to know Barcelona’s most interesting neighborhoods, like the Gothic Quarter, El Born, the Ciutat Vella, and Gràcia, and nearby regions, including Girona, the Costa Brava, and more
- Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from tons of itinerary options designed for foodies, beach-goers, history buffs, art lovers, and more
- See the Sights: Marvel at the Sagrada Familia’s fantastical architecture, hike through the colorful Parc Güell, see Picasso’s earliest-known drawings, and get lost in the Barri Gòtic
- Get Outside the City: Savor grand cava in the Penedès wine region, swim in the sparkling water on the Costa Brava, explore the medieval village of Besalú, or climb to the Sant Jeroni peak in Montserrat
- Savor the Flavors: Feast on a seafood paella, make your way through a bustling market by sampling fresh jugo and salty jamon, and find the best spots for authentic tapas
- Experience the Nightlife: Sip sangria on the beach, discover a local favorite cocktail bar, people-watch from a bustling terrace, and enjoy regional Catalan wines
- Get to Know the Real Barcelona: Follow suggestions from Barcelona transplant Carol Moran for supporting indie businesses and avoiding crowds
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on Catalan and Basque history and culture, plus tips on ethical travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
Exploring more of Europe? Check out Moon Venice & Beyond or Moon Florence & Beyond.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use