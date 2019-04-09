Carol Moran

Originally from England, Carol Moran is a writer and editor who has been living in Barcelona since 2008. When she first arrived, she fell immediately in love with the city’s vibrant street life, diverse cityscapes, and 2,000 years of history. Not too long afterwards, she fell in love with a local, who went on to become her husband.



Over the years, she has experienced Barcelona as a visitor, a student, a young professional, and, more recently, as a parent. She is the senior editor of Barcelona Metropolitan, the city’s oldest monthly English-language magazine and website aimed at helping foreign residents navigate their new home. She previously worked in architecture after studying it at Newcastle University and the Universitat de Politècnica de Catalunya. When she’s not busy writing, she loves to spend time dancing, cooking, and working on her newfound love of photography.

