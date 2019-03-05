Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Ecuador & the Galápagos Islands
Trek through the Amazon, explore the bustling capital of Quito, snorkel in the Galápagos, or kick back on the coast: Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Moon Ecuador & the Galápagos Islands. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Flexible itineraries for spending time in Quito, the Sierras, the Oriente and the Amazon Basin, the coasts and the lowlands, Guayaquil, and the Galápagos Islands
- Strategic advice for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, budget travelers, history and culture buffs, wellness seekers, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Hike through the Amazon rainforest, paddle across lily-covered lagoons, and spot jaguar, tapir, or pink river dolphins. Dive with hammerhead sharks in the Galápagos, cycle the epic waterfall route in Baños, and watch the sun rise over the peaks where the Amazon meets the Andes. Savor fresh ceviche, grab an empanada from a street stall, or try traditional dishes from the Ecuadorian highlands. Take a surfing lesson in Montañita, and relax on the beach with a mojito in hand
- How to experience Ecuador like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, and respectfully engage with the indigenous culture, including how to ethically visit sacred sites and burial grounds and responsibly seek out shamans and ayahuasca ceremonies
- Expert insight from expat-turned-local Bethany Pitts on where to eat, how to get around, where to stay, and how to avoid crowds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as health and safety advice and common customs and etiquette
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, volunteer opportunities, packing suggestions, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
