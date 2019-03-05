Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bethany Pitts
When Bethany Pitts was planning her first round-the-world trip in 2004, she read that in Ecuador it is possible to have breakfast in the Amazon, lunch in the Andes and dinner on the beach, without setting foot in a plane. That was when she promoted Ecuador to the top of her list. That 9-month trip also took her to Fiji, Australia and several South East Asian countries, but Ecuador was the highlight, especially her time in the Amazon rainforest. She’ll never forget paddling silently through a jungle lagoon at night in a dug-out canoe, the water’s surface covered with lily pads illuminated by fireflies. Upon arriving home, she promised herself that she would return to Ecuador one day. After three years of dividing her time between Ecuador and the UK, she relocated there permanently in 2011.Read More
Originally from England, Beth now lives in the coastal village of Manglaralto, where she loves that she can walk to the ocean, grow passionflowers in her garden, and spot otters swimming in the nearby mangroves.
