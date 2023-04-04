Moon Glacier National Park

Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips, a week on the road, families with kids, wildlife enthusiasts, and more

Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips, a week on the road, families with kids, wildlife enthusiasts, and more The Best Hikes in Glacier: Individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options

Individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options Experience the Outdoors: Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers and walk beneath waterfalls. Go whitewater rafting, cast a line into the Flathead River for wild trout, or hop on a guided horseback ride. Drive or bike the Going-to-Sun Road, take in views of snowy peaks and glaciers, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside

Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers and walk beneath waterfalls. Go whitewater rafting, cast a line into the Flathead River for wild trout, or hop on a guided horseback ride. Drive or bike the Going-to-Sun Road, take in views of snowy peaks and glaciers, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours

Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours Where to Stay: Spend a night in a historic lakeside lodge, or sleep under the stars with campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park

Spend a night in a historic lakeside lodge, or sleep under the stars with campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout Expertise and Know-How: Explore Glacier with former park guide and Whitefish local Becky Lomax

Visiting more of North America's national parks? Try. Trying to hit them all? Check out

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.