Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton

Easy itineraries for one to three days in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, from an afternoon sighting of Old Faithful, to a hike to Inspiration Point, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries

from an afternoon sighting of Old Faithful, to a hike to Inspiration Point, to a weekend exploring both parks with The top hikes in Yellowstone and Grand Teton: Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains

Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains Can't-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway with the best lakes, views, picnic spots, and more. Hike through alpine forests to rushing waterfalls and panoramic lakeside views, or catch a glimpse of wild bison, elk, wolves, or bears. Bask in the colorful radiance of Grand Prismatic Spring or stroll the boardwalks along Mammoth Hot Springs

Make it the perfect getaway with the best lakes, views, picnic spots, and more. Hike through alpine forests to rushing waterfalls and panoramic lakeside views, or catch a glimpse of wild bison, elk, wolves, or bears. Bask in the colorful radiance of Grand Prismatic Spring or stroll the boardwalks along Mammoth Hot Springs Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map

and throughout, Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice

Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice Know-how from outdoors expert and former park guide Becky Lomax

Planning a longer trip? Pick up. Visiting more of North America's incredible national parks? TryMoon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.