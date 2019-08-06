Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Prague & Beyond
Day Trips, Local Spots, Strategies to Avoid Crowds
Dramatic Gothic monuments, decadent castles, and fairytale spires: Take your time in this magical city with Moon Prague & Beyond.Read More
- Explore In and Around the City: Get to know Prague’s most interesting neighborhoods, like the Castle District, Old Town, and Lesser Town, and nearby areas, including Kutná Hora, Liberec, the Moravian wine country, and more
- Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from multiple itinerary options designed for foodies, history buffs, art lovers, outdoor adventurers, and more
- See the Sights: Stroll through the vast Vysehrad complex and relax in the beer garden, see the medieval astronomical clock, and wander the winding streets of the Jewish Quarter. Climb the Charles Bridge towers, marvel at the twisted Dancing House, snap a photo in front of the John Lennon wall, and watch the sunset from a riverside boardwalk
- Get Outside the City: Hike to Trosky Castle at the summit of a volcanic plug, grab a pint of Pilsner at Pilsen’s namesake brewery, explore natural wine vineyards, or attend the Olomouc theater festival
- Savor the Flavors: Linger over coffee at a riverside café, enjoy a hearty dinner of meat and potatoes or a light lunch from a street stall, and snack on fried cheese and Czeck sausage at a corner bar
- Experience the Nightlife: Savor a pivo in a beer garden, kick back at an Old Town pub, or see what’s on tap at a microbrewery. Sample local, seasonal wines, or catch a live music performance in a former army barracks. Sip Art-Nouveau-inspired creations at a craft cocktail bar, or soak up 360-degree views of the city from a rooftop
- Get to Know the Real Prague: Follow honest suggestions from Prague local Auburn Scallon
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps, including a full-color foldout map
- Handy Tools: Background information on Prague’s history and culture, plus tips on sustainable travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
Exploring more of Eastern Europe? Check out Moon Budapest & Beyond.
