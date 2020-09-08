Spot moose and porcupines on a secluded hike, relax in a candy-colored fishing village, and immerse yourself in Canada’s maritime history with Moon Nova Scotia, New Brunswick & Prince Edward Island. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries including a coastal road trip and a multi-week Nova Scotia adventure, designed for foodies, families, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more

Top experiences and activities: Take a scenic drive along the coast, tour North America's oldest working brewery, or stroll around the town that inspired Anne of Green Gables. Feast on fresh lobster, crab, and salmon or sample traditional Acadian rappie pie. Board and explore historic ships harbored at a UNESCO World Heritage Site or learn how to forge metal and spin cloth at the living history settlement of Kings Landing

Best outdoor adventures: Keep an eye out for the world's rarest whales, kayak along the craggy coast, and take in a colorful sunset on a harbor cruise. Hike through wildflower-filled meadows or bright fall foliage, kayak the alongside the craggy coast, or bike the beach boardwalks. Walk between giant sea stacks during low tide and let the sound of waves lull you to sleep at an oceanfront campsite

Strategic advice from Canadian Andrew Hempstead on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the environment, culture, and history

Essential tips for families with children, travelers with disabilities, and more

Experience the natural beauty and fascinating history of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island with Moon’s expert tips and unique experiences.





