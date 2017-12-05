Experience the distinct flavor of a thriving desert enclave with Old West roots and an artsy spirit. Inside Moon Tucson you’ll find:

Visit remnants of ancient cultures or browse galleries of Pueblo art. Tour Mission San Xavier del Bac, stroll through Tucson’s El Presidio Historic District, and see artifacts from the Old West in a ghost town Get a taste of the city: Eat traditional chiles rellenos and fresh handmade tortillas or try a Sonoran hot dog with all the fixings. Dance to live music and check out the street vendors at downtown’s Second Saturdays, sip habanero-infused vodka, and stargaze at an astronomy bar

from Tucson resident Tim Hull Extensive coverage of the Santa Cruz Valley, the Border Region, and Southeastern Arizona: Go deep into Kartchner Caverns, hike the Huachuca Mountains, or kick back at a historic saloon in Tombstone

of the Santa Cruz Valley, the Border Region, and Southeastern Arizona: Go deep into Kartchner Caverns, hike the Huachuca Mountains, or kick back at a historic saloon in Tombstone Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, how to get there, and how to get around

on when to go, where to stay, how to get there, and how to get around Maps and Tools like background information on the landscape, history, culture, plus full-color photos and easy-to-read maps

With Moon Tucson’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of this Southwest destination.





