Whether you're stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Grand Canyon. Inside you'll find:
Visiting more of North America's incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
- Easy itineraries for one to three days in Grand Canyon National Park, from a morning bike ride along the South Rim, to a day hike in the inner canyon, to a full weekend exploring the park
- The top hikes in Grand Canyon: Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
- Can't-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, scenic drives, picnic spots, and more. Head to Havasu Canyon for a waterfall hike or ride horseback through the South Rim. Go on a rafting adventure on the Colorado River and spot wildlife like elk and bighorn sheep
- Stunning full-color photos and maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
- Know-how from Arizona local and Grand Canyon expert Tim Hull
