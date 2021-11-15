Moon Best of Grand Canyon
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Best of Grand Canyon

Make the Most of One to Three Days in the Park

by Tim Hull

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640496774

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: July 12th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

PAGE COUNT: 260

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
Whether you're stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Grand Canyon. Inside you'll find:
  • Easy itineraries for one to three days in Grand Canyon National Park, from a morning bike ride along the South Rim, to a day hike in the inner canyon, to a full weekend exploring the park
  • The top hikes in Grand Canyon: Whether you're looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you'll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
  • Can't-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, scenic drives, picnic spots, and more. Head to Havasu Canyon for a waterfall hike or ride horseback through the South Rim. Go on a rafting adventure on the Colorado River and spot wildlife like elk and bighorn sheep
  • Stunning full-color photos and maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
  • Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
  • Know-how from Arizona local and Grand Canyon expert Tim Hull
Make the most of your adventure with Moon Best of Grand Canyon.

Visiting more of North America's incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide