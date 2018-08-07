The Elements Notebooks

The beautiful, vivid imagery of Theodore Gray’s The Elements now graces this irresistible set of 3 paper-bound notebooks, perfect for students and science enthusiasts of all ages.







This set includes: 3 saddle stitched 48-page notebooks. Ivory woodfree paper. Matte varnish covers. Packaged together with a belly band.

Each of the 3 notebooks in this set features a different stunning image of an element of the periodic table on its cover, drawn from the iconic photographs found in. These three elements–Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Carbon–are the most essential and life-sustaining atoms in the universe. Their imagery is sure to inspire you to organize the daily chaos sustained in your own life. Approach everything from grocery lists and packing lists, to homework assignments, daydreams, doodles, and all those dreadful To-Do’s with a renewed sense of order and awe for the world around you.