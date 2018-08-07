The Elements Notebooks
The Elements Notebooks

Set of 3 Life-Sustaining Ruled Notebooks

by

RP Studio

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762494309

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.95

ON SALE: April 9th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Chemistry

PAGE COUNT: 48

The beautiful, vivid imagery of Theodore Gray’s The Elements now graces this irresistible set of 3 paper-bound notebooks, perfect for students and science enthusiasts of all ages.

Each of the 3 notebooks in this set features a different stunning image of an element of the periodic table on its cover, drawn from the iconic photographs found in The Elements. These three elements–Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Carbon–are the most essential and life-sustaining atoms in the universe. Their imagery is sure to inspire you to organize the daily chaos sustained in your own life. Approach everything from grocery lists and packing lists, to homework assignments, daydreams, doodles, and all those dreadful To-Do’s with a renewed sense of order and awe for the world around you.

This set includes:
3 saddle stitched 48-page notebooks.
Ivory woodfree paper.
Matte varnish covers.
Packaged together with a belly band.

RP Minis