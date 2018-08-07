Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
The Elements Notecards
Set of 10 Notecards and Envelopes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 2, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Send atomic greetings with one of the 10 elemental notecards included in this unique set.
Based on Theodore Gray’s bestselling book The Elements, this unique set of notecards features 5 different designs that spell out messages-like “Hi!” and “Hugs + Kisses” using the elements of the periodic table. The same message is also printed on the inside of the card.
Five cards (2 of each) also include “Miss You”, “Thank You” and an full image of Gray’s complete photographic periodic table with the message inside, “I think of you, periodically.”
This set includes:
10 full-color, matte-finish notecards.
10 full-color envelopes, printed on wood free paper
Clear plexi box.
