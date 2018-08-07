Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Elements Notecards
The Elements Notecards

Set of 10 Notecards and Envelopes

by Theodore Gray

Cards
On Sale

Apr 2, 2019

Page Count

10 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762494316

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Chemistry / General / History / Reference

Description

Send atomic greetings with one of the 10 elemental notecards included in this unique set.

Based on Theodore Gray’s bestselling book The Elements, this unique set of notecards features 5 different designs that spell out messages-like “Hi!” and “Hugs + Kisses” using the elements of the periodic table. The same message is also printed on the inside of the card.
Five cards (2 of each) also include “Miss You”, “Thank You” and an full image of Gray’s complete photographic periodic table with the message inside, “I think of you, periodically.”

This set includes:
10 full-color, matte-finish notecards.
10 full-color envelopes, printed on wood free paper
Clear plexi box.

RP Minis