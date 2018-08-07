The Elements Notecards

Send atomic greetings with one of the 10 elemental notecards included in this unique set.





Based on Theodore Gray’s bestselling book The Elements, this unique set of notecards features 5 different designs that spell out messages-like “Hi!” and “Hugs + Kisses” using the elements of the periodic table. The same message is also printed on the inside of the card.

Five cards (2 of each) also include “Miss You”, “Thank You” and an full image of Gray’s complete photographic periodic table with the message inside, “I think of you, periodically.”