The third book in Theodore Gray’s bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling books The Elements and Molecules.

With The Elements, Gray gave us a never-before-seen, mesmerizing photographic view of the 118 elements in the periodic table. In Molecules, he showed us how the elements combine to form the content that makes up our universe. With Reactions, Gray once again puts his one-of-a-kind photography and storytelling ability to work demonstrating how molecules interact in ways that are essential to our very existence. The book begins with a brief recap of elements and molecules and then goes on to explain important concepts that characterize a chemical reaction, including Energy, Entropy, and Time. It is then organized by type of reaction including chapters such as “Fantastic Reactions and Where to Find Them,” “On the Origin of Light and Color,” “The Boring Chapter,” in which we learn about reactions such as paint drying, grass growing, and water boiling, and “The Need for Speed,” including topics such as weather, ignition, and fire.