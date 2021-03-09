Quirky beach towns, deliciously fresh seafood, and dramatic hikes and drives: discover what the locals love with Moon Monterey & Carmel. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible, strategic itineraries including long weekends in Monterey, Carmel, and Santa Cruz, and a three-day road trip from Big Sur to Cambria
- The top sights and unique experiences: Visit the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium or take a whale-watching tour to catch a glimpse of sea otters, harbor seals, and migrating whales in the wild. Stroll along soft sand beaches or browse artisan galleries and boutiques in Carmel's idyllic downtown. Explore the stunning coastline on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, dive into a kelp forest, or rent a surfboard and catch a wave. Cruise along the Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur and pull over to soak up the breathtaking ocean view, or wander the halls of the opulent Hearst Castle. Catch happy hour at a historic brewery, or enjoy a dinner of fresh seafood as the sun sets over the bay
- Honest advice from Monterey local Stuart Thornton on when to go, how to get around, where to eat, and where to stay, from budget motels to historic inns
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Handy tools including tips for seniors, visitors with disabilities, and traveling with kids
- Background on the culture, history, weather, and wildlife
- Full coverage of Monterey, Carmel, Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Cambria, San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Salinas
Experience the best of Monterey & Carmel with Moon's practical tips and local insight.
Hitting the road? Check out Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip. Looking for more outdoor adventures? Try Moon Northern California Hiking.
