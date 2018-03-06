Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Coastal California
From foggy cliffs and towering redwoods to warm sands and legendary surf, explore the best of the golden coast with Moon Coastal California. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Hitting the road? Try Moon California Road Trip. Headed to the national parks? Check out Moon Death Valley National Park or Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
- Flexible itineraries including six days in Central California, five days on the North Coast, and multiple road trip itineraries that can be combined into an epic two-week Pacific Coast road trip
- Strategic advice for families, adventure seekers, romantic getaways, outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, and more
- The top beaches for surfing, wildlife viewing, solitude, scuba diving, snorkeling, hiking, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Soak up the solitude and rugged beauty of the North Coast beaches, or opt for sun and sand in San Diego. Explore the world-class museums and plunging city streets of San Francisco, sip your way through Napa and Sonoma, or gaze at skyscraping redwoods in Muir Woods. Catch a wave in a classic surf town, explore sea caves by kayak, or hike winding cliffside trails. Feast on local Dungeness crab, sample stouts at a coastal microbrewery, or find the best tacos in Los Angeles
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expert advice from Monterey local and surfer Stuart Thornton on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Background information on California’s landscape, plants and animals, history, and culture
- Handy tips for international visitors, seniors, families with kids, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
