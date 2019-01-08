Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Morphing Magical Creatures
A Lenticular Magnet Set
This spellbinding set of five 2″ x 3″ morphing magnets shows the transformation of normal, everyday beings into mythical, magical beasts:
- A forlorn woman into a beautiful mermaid
- A shy bear into a ferocious yeti
- An unassuming horse into a majestic unicorn
- A small, happy lizard into a fire-breathing dragon
- An adorable rabbit into a mysterious jackalope
