The Last Smile in Sunder City

A former soldier turned PI tries to help the fantasy creatures whose lives he ruined in a world that’s lost its magic in a compelling fantasy by Black Sails actor Luke Arnold.





Fetch Phillips fought on the wrong side of history, and his actions helped to drain the world of magic. Now he works on the streets of Sunder City, taking what odd jobs he can while trying to help those whose lives he ruined.





His new case is to find a missing teacher. Professor Rye is a four-hundred-year-old vampire with a heart of gold in a husk of a body. Most vamps have already crumbled into dust, but Fetch is happy to go looking for some dirt with pointed teeth if it gets him his drinking money. But when a young siren disappears, Fetch finds out that this dark world still hides some monsters and he’d better clean up his act before they come into the light.