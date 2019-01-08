Morphing Magical Creatures
Morphing Magical Creatures

A Lenticular Magnet Set

by R. Chen

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762496129

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 1st 2020

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Dragons & Mythical Creatures

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
This spellbinding set of five 2″ x 3″ morphing magnets shows the transformation of normal, everyday beings into mythical, magical beasts:
  • A forlorn woman into a beautiful mermaid
  • A shy bear into a ferocious yeti
  • An unassuming horse into a majestic unicorn
  • A small, happy lizard into a fire-breathing dragon
  • An adorable rabbit into a mysterious jackalope

Included with the magnets is a beautifully illustrated mini book on the history, mystery, lore, and traits of these magical creatures.

What's Inside

RP Minis