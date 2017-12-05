The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith

Guardians of the Galaxy meets the Hobbit in this rollicking fantasy adventure.
Will and his comrades went to war to overthrow the reign of dragons, winning battle after battle, and acclaim as conquering heroes.
But now they’ve angered the gods, and may just need the dragons to help them this time. . .
“Jon Hollins is a one-of-a-kind storyteller, a master of epic fun and nonstop action.” — Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
"Ideal for fans of humorous capers and heist stories - such as Ocean's 11, Scott Lynch's Gentleman Bastard Sequence series, and Lois McMaster Bujold's Vorkosigan Saga."—Booklist on The Dragon Lords: Fool's Gold
"Hollins ladles on the humor while hardly skimping on the action, the unexpected plot swerves, or the glorious feels."—B&N Sci and Fantasy Blog on The Dragon Lords: Fool's Gold
"Hollins's seat-of-the-pants fantasy comedy snowballs wildly into a glorious disaster of fire, magic, multiple threats to people's intestines, and fun -- for the reader, if not the characters."
—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Dragon Lords: Fool's Gold
"Jon Hollins is a one of kind storyteller, a master of epic fun and nonstop action. Alas, since we both write humor-infused epic fantasy, this makes us natural enemies. Watch your back, Jon."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
"A chain mail-clad, sword-swinging heist caper brimming with blood, thunder, humor and heart."—p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Calibri; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}Dale Lucas on The Dragon Lords: Fool's Gold