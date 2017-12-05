Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith
Guardians of the Galaxy meets the Hobbit in this rollicking fantasy adventure.
Will and his comrades went to war to overthrow the reign of dragons, winning battle after battle, and acclaim as conquering heroes.
But now they’ve angered the gods, and may just need the dragons to help them this time…
“Jon Hollins is a one-of-a-kind storyteller, a master of epic fun and nonstop action.” – Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
The Dragon Lords
The Dragon Lords: Fool’s Gold
The Dragon Lords: False Idols
The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use