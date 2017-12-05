Guardians of the Galaxy meets the Hobbit in this rollicking fantasy adventure.





Will and his comrades went to war to overthrow the reign of dragons, winning battle after battle, and acclaim as conquering heroes.





But now they’ve angered the gods, and may just need the dragons to help them this time…





“Jon Hollins is a one-of-a-kind storyteller, a master of epic fun and nonstop action.” – Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld









The Dragon Lords

The Dragon Lords: Fool’s Gold

The Dragon Lords: False Idols

The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith