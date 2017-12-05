Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith

The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith

by

Guardians of the Galaxy meets the Hobbit in this rollicking fantasy adventure.

Will and his comrades went to war to overthrow the reign of dragons, winning battle after battle, and acclaim as conquering heroes.

But now they’ve angered the gods, and may just need the dragons to help them this time…

“Jon Hollins is a one-of-a-kind storyteller, a master of epic fun and nonstop action.” – Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld


The Dragon Lords
The Dragon Lords: Fool’s Gold
The Dragon Lords: False Idols
The Dragon Lords: Bad Faith
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Dragons & Mythical Creatures

On Sale: August 14th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 560

ISBN-13: 9780316308328

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Dragon Lords