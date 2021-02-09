The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya Talking Bust

Celebrate your favorite swordsman from The Princess Bride with the Inigo Montoya Talking Bust, an officially licensed collectible figurine featuring iconic quotes from the beloved film.
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: This Inigo Montoya bust is officially licensed with the celebrated film The Princess Bride.
- ONE-OF-A-KIND INIGO MONTOYA COLLECTIBLE: This unique, full-color, molded likeness of Inigo Montoya is mounted on a handsome base, emblazoned with his name, and plays some of the character's most iconic lines.
- FEATURES SOUND CLIPS FROM THE FILM: The molded figurine plays classic lines at the push of a button, including phrases like:
- Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.
- You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
- And more!
- INCLUDES BONUS BOOK: An accompanying 32-page mini book features a behind-the-scenes history of the making of The Princess Bride, alongside still images from the film.
- PERFECT GIFT: This beautifully packaged figurine is an ideal gift for any fan of The Princess Bride and Inigo Montoya's cutting remarks.
