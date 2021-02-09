The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya Talking Bust
The Princess Bride Inigo Montoya Talking Bust

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474400

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 48

Celebrate your favorite swordsman from The Princess Bride with the Inigo Montoya Talking Bust, an officially licensed collectible figurine featuring iconic quotes from the beloved film.
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: This Inigo Montoya bust is officially licensed with the celebrated film The Princess Bride
  • ONE-OF-A-KIND INIGO MONTOYA COLLECTIBLE: This unique, full-color, molded likeness of Inigo Montoya is mounted on a handsome base, emblazoned with his name, and plays some of the character's most iconic lines. 
  • FEATURES SOUND CLIPS FROM THE FILM: The molded figurine plays classic lines at the push of a button, including phrases like:
    • Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.
    • You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
    • And more!
  • INCLUDES BONUS BOOK: An accompanying 32-page mini book features a behind-the-scenes history of the making of The Princess Bride, alongside still images from the film.
  • PERFECT GIFT: This beautifully packaged figurine is an ideal gift for any fan of The Princess Bride and Inigo Montoya's cutting remarks. 

RP Minis