The Princess Bride Poster Book

Inigo Montoya and "You keep using that word."

Westley and "As you wish."

Vizzini and "Inconceivable!"

And more!

This officially licensed, deluxe poster book features 12 unique 8 X 10" removable art prints celebrating the beloved film. Fans will find images of treasured characters paired with their favorite lines, including:Ready for framing or washi-taping to your walls, these posters offer fans of the cult-classic the perfect way to show off their love of Princess Buttercup, the Dread Pirate Roberts, and the kingdom of Florin.