The Princess Bride Poster Book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Princess Bride Poster Book

12 Enchanted Designs to Display

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474387

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 12

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
Diary Trade Paperback

Add a bit of "as you wish" to your home with an officially licensed, deluxe poster set featuring the iconic characters and quotable lines of The Princess Bride.

This officially licensed, deluxe poster book features 12 unique 8 X 10" removable art prints celebrating the beloved film. Fans will find images of treasured characters paired with their favorite lines, including:
  • Inigo Montoya and "You keep using that word."
  • Westley and "As you wish."
  • Vizzini and "Inconceivable!"
  • And more!
Ready for framing or washi-taping to your walls, these posters offer fans of the cult-classic the perfect way to show off their love of Princess Buttercup, the Dread Pirate Roberts, and the kingdom of Florin.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews