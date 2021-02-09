The Princess Bride Poster Book

Add a bit of "as you wish" to your home with an officially licensed, deluxe poster set featuring the iconic characters and quotable lines of The Princess Bride.
This officially licensed, deluxe poster book features 12 unique 8 X 10" removable art prints celebrating the beloved film. Fans will find images of treasured characters paired with their favorite lines, including:
- Inigo Montoya and "You keep using that word."
- Westley and "As you wish."
- Vizzini and "Inconceivable!"
- And more!
