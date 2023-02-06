Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Princess Bride Ultimate Trivia Challenge
400 Questions to Test Your Movie Knowledge
Fans of The Princess Bride can relive their favorite moments from the beloved movie with this officially licensed one-of-a-kind collection featuring 400 trivia questions and answers from the iconic film.
- Trivia Game: Includes a double-sided fold-out sheet with instructions + bonus poster and 100 full-color printed cards, featuring a whopping 400 questions to test your knowledge of the film
- Great Solo or in Groups: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- Keepsake Box: Packaged in a full-color printed magnetic closure box that's perfect for safekeeping trivia cards and is sturdy for continued use
- Perfect Gift: A unique and handsome gift for fans of The Princess Bride
- Officially Licensed: This authentic trivia set is officially licensed with the celebrated film, The Princess Bride
© 2023 The Princess Bride Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Based on the original book The Princess Bride by William Goldman.
