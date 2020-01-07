Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Friends: Central Perk Light-Up Sign
Bring the warmth and fun of Central Perk to your home or office with this special light-up version of the iconic coffee shop sign from Friends. Set includes:Read More
- 3-1/2 x 3″ light-up Central Perk sign mounted on a base
- 48-page book filled with essential information on Central Perk, a guide to great moments set at the café, and more, featuring full-color photos from the show throughout
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use