Friends: A to Z Guide and Trivia Deck

Test your expertise on Friends –– from the characters and food, to Central Perk, quotable lines, and the funniest, most awkward situations — with a one-of-a-kind trivia collection based on the classic episode “The One with the Embryos.”

  • First, brush up on your knowledge with the Friends A to Z Guide, a book packed with encyclopedic entries on the show’s characters, props, places, and situations, featuring full-color photography throughout. The book is 3×5″, 88 pages, and paperback.
  • Next, gather your own favorite friends for a lightning round of trivia with a set of cards featuring hundreds of questions to test your skills. The set is based on the game created by Ross Geller in the episode “The One with the Embryos.”
  • Keep it all together in the full-color printed magnetic closure box.
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: July 7th 2020

Price: $18 / $23 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762497904

RP Studio
Kit
What's Inside

