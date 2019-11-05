Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Friends: A to Z Guide and Trivia Deck
Test your expertise on Friends –– from the characters and food, to Central Perk, quotable lines, and the funniest, most awkward situations — with a one-of-a-kind trivia collection based on the classic episode “The One with the Embryos.”
- First, brush up on your knowledge with the Friends A to Z Guide, a book packed with encyclopedic entries on the show’s characters, props, places, and situations, featuring full-color photography throughout. The book is 3×5″, 88 pages, and paperback.
- Next, gather your own favorite friends for a lightning round of trivia with a set of cards featuring hundreds of questions to test your skills. The set is based on the game created by Ross Geller in the episode “The One with the Embryos.”
- Keep it all together in the full-color printed magnetic closure box.
