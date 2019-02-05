Friends: The One About You

Whether or not your best pal has hair as awesome as Rachel, cooks like Monica, sings like Phoebe, or is as smooth as Joey, this is the perfect way to let them know you’re friends for life. Once you fill in the prompts, this book becomes a personalized gift full of ridiculous, potentially embarrassing, or sweet expressions of appreciation that are as quirky as your favorite friends. It’s up to you!
This attractive book features full-color photography from Friends throughout.
