Shoshana Stopek

Friends is an American TV sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004. The series was a massive critical and popular success throughout its run, and was a staple of NBC's Thursday night “Must See TV” lineup. The show followed six unforgettable friends living in New York City: Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler—recently dubbed by TV Guide the most beloved sitcom cast of all time. Friends remains a TV favorite on DVD and in syndication.