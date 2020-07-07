Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Desktop Basketball

Slam Dunk!

by

Master this one-of-a-kind, miniature basketball game! Kit includes:
  • Easy-to-assemble basketball hoop with backboard and suction cup base that attaches to a desk or tabletop surface. Measures approximately 5″ high when assembled.
  • Mini rubber basketball
  • 32-page rule book on Desktop Basketball
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Basketball

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762472253

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

