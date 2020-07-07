Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Desktop Basketball
Slam Dunk!
Master this one-of-a-kind, miniature basketball game! Kit includes:Read More
- Easy-to-assemble basketball hoop with backboard and suction cup base that attaches to a desk or tabletop surface. Measures approximately 5″ high when assembled.
- Mini rubber basketball
- 32-page rule book on Desktop Basketball
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use