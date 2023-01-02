My Home Team

Description

The legendary sports journalist writes about the team that changed his life: the Morton High School Lady Potters basketball team.



Dave Kindred is among the greatest living chroniclers of sports. He has covered dozens of Super Bowls, developed a personal relationship with Muhammad Ali, and traveled the country following some of the greatest stars and teams in all of sports. But as he looks back on his life, it's a girls' high school basketball team, the Lady Potters of Morton, Illinois, that stands apart from the rest.



In this moving and intimate story, Kindred writes about his rise to professional success and the changes that brought him back to his hometown late in life. As he dealt with personal hardship, his urge to write sustained him. For years, he has recapped the games of the Lady Potters, including their many runs to state basketball championships. It has been this community that was there for him as he lost a grandson to addiction, and then his wife to long-term illness. He goes to game after game, sitting the stands and making notes, being paid nothing but Milk Duds.



Tender and honest, Kindred's story reminds readers what sports are really about. Kindred trades in the exhausting spectacle of Super Bowl Sunday for the joy of togetherness, the fire of competition, and the inexhaustible hope for victory tomorrow.