To be a female athlete is to be part of a long and proud tradition and sisterhood, one that is too infrequently celebrated in pop culture. HOOP MUSES aims to help change that by reflecting the joy, love, and style of the game.

HOOP MUSES will take us back in time (think: the first-ever women’s collegiate game between Stanford and Cal, where men scaled the outside walls for a peek inside) and through the decades as the game grew and milestones reached (e.g.., the “sliding doors” backstory of the origin of the Tennessee-UConn rivalry). Plus, we’ll include a whole lot of quirky, blissful fandom to color in the historical backbone. For example: a reimagining of the 90’s video game NBA JAM, but with female hoopers; an illustrated look at the evolution of Sue Bird’s legendary ponytail; the female basketball movies, like, that should have been made, but never were.HOOP MUSES is for the millions of young girls playing right now. And for the millions of young women who used to play ball, but they stopped — maybe because the world told them they weren’t important enough. And it’s for the millions of older ladies who can still feel, deep in their bones, the stirring sensation of a high-five and. And, yeah, this book is also for boys and men, because we’ve noticed that they’ve finally realized that women hoopers have a little something to add to the culture, too. (Looking at you, LeBron James and Steph Curry!)