Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Hoop Muses
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Hoop Muses

An Insider's Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women's) Game

by Seimone Augustus

by Kate Fagan

Illustrated by Sophia Chang

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Twelve Logo

ISBN-13

9781538709160

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Basketball

Description

HOOP MUSES is an homage to the game, bringing style and flair to all the details, moments, and people who have shaped the collective world of (women’s) hoops.

HOOP MUSES will take us through time – literally. We begin in the future, in 2072, on the night of the WNBA’s 75th Anniversary, as New York Liberty phenom Jacklyn Jones is paid a visit by one of basketball’s long-ago (wink, wink) greats. This unlikely duo then goes on a sweeping, roundtrip adventure through basketball history, starting at the very beginning: Springfield, 1891. As the years pass, they learn the roots of the game (think: the first-ever collegiate game between Stanford and Cal, where men scaled the walls for a peek inside, or, the legend of Chicago’s Club Store Co-Eds, the all-Black barnstorming squad of the 1930s). AND as the early 20th century morphs into modern times, they see the game grow, the milestones reached. On their journey, they learn about the teams and the women (along with a few men) who helped build the foundation on which The Future will be built:

-Fort Shaw and the 1904 World Championship
-Pat Summitt and the early years of the Lady Vols 
-Delta State, featuring Margaret Wade and Lusia Harris
-Cheryl Miller and Hollywood’s USC Trojans
-UConn-Tennessee and the “Sliding Doors” moment that sparked their rivalry

Plus, they have front-row seats to a whole lot of quirky, blissful fandom, including …

The Movies That Should Have Been
WNBA Jam
The Moments
The Shots

To be a (women’s) hooper is to be part of a long and proud tradition … but one not often celebrated in popular culture. HOOP MUSES is here to change that.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less