Description

HOOP MUSES is an homage to the game, bringing style and flair to all the details, moments, and people who have shaped the collective world of (women’s) hoops.



HOOP MUSES will take us through time – literally. We begin in the future, in 2072, on the night of the WNBA’s 75th Anniversary, as New York Liberty phenom Jacklyn Jones is paid a visit by one of basketball’s long-ago (wink, wink) greats. This unlikely duo then goes on a sweeping, roundtrip adventure through basketball history, starting at the very beginning: Springfield, 1891. As the years pass, they learn the roots of the game (think: the first-ever collegiate game between Stanford and Cal, where men scaled the walls for a peek inside, or, the legend of Chicago’s Club Store Co-Eds, the all-Black barnstorming squad of the 1930s). AND as the early 20th century morphs into modern times, they see the game grow, the milestones reached. On their journey, they learn about the teams and the women (along with a few men) who helped build the foundation on which The Future will be built:



-Fort Shaw and the 1904 World Championship

-Pat Summitt and the early years of the Lady Vols

-Delta State, featuring Margaret Wade and Lusia Harris

-Cheryl Miller and Hollywood’s USC Trojans

-UConn-Tennessee and the “Sliding Doors” moment that sparked their rivalry



Plus, they have front-row seats to a whole lot of quirky, blissful fandom, including …



The Movies That Should Have Been

WNBA Jam

The Moments

The Shots



To be a (women’s) hooper is to be part of a long and proud tradition … but one not often celebrated in popular culture. HOOP MUSES is here to change that.

