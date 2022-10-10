Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Hoop Muses
An Insider's Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women's) Game
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
HOOP MUSES is an homage to the game, bringing style and flair to all the details, moments, and people who have shaped the collective world of (women’s) hoops.
HOOP MUSES will take us through time – literally. We begin in the future, in 2072, on the night of the WNBA’s 75th Anniversary, as New York Liberty phenom Jacklyn Jones is paid a visit by one of basketball’s long-ago (wink, wink) greats. This unlikely duo then goes on a sweeping, roundtrip adventure through basketball history, starting at the very beginning: Springfield, 1891. As the years pass, they learn the roots of the game (think: the first-ever collegiate game between Stanford and Cal, where men scaled the walls for a peek inside, or, the legend of Chicago’s Club Store Co-Eds, the all-Black barnstorming squad of the 1930s). AND as the early 20th century morphs into modern times, they see the game grow, the milestones reached. On their journey, they learn about the teams and the women (along with a few men) who helped build the foundation on which The Future will be built:
-Fort Shaw and the 1904 World Championship
-Pat Summitt and the early years of the Lady Vols
-Delta State, featuring Margaret Wade and Lusia Harris
-Cheryl Miller and Hollywood’s USC Trojans
-UConn-Tennessee and the “Sliding Doors” moment that sparked their rivalry
Plus, they have front-row seats to a whole lot of quirky, blissful fandom, including …
The Movies That Should Have Been
WNBA Jam
The Moments
The Shots
To be a (women’s) hooper is to be part of a long and proud tradition … but one not often celebrated in popular culture. HOOP MUSES is here to change that.
HOOP MUSES will take us through time – literally. We begin in the future, in 2072, on the night of the WNBA’s 75th Anniversary, as New York Liberty phenom Jacklyn Jones is paid a visit by one of basketball’s long-ago (wink, wink) greats. This unlikely duo then goes on a sweeping, roundtrip adventure through basketball history, starting at the very beginning: Springfield, 1891. As the years pass, they learn the roots of the game (think: the first-ever collegiate game between Stanford and Cal, where men scaled the walls for a peek inside, or, the legend of Chicago’s Club Store Co-Eds, the all-Black barnstorming squad of the 1930s). AND as the early 20th century morphs into modern times, they see the game grow, the milestones reached. On their journey, they learn about the teams and the women (along with a few men) who helped build the foundation on which The Future will be built:
-Fort Shaw and the 1904 World Championship
-Pat Summitt and the early years of the Lady Vols
-Delta State, featuring Margaret Wade and Lusia Harris
-Cheryl Miller and Hollywood’s USC Trojans
-UConn-Tennessee and the “Sliding Doors” moment that sparked their rivalry
Plus, they have front-row seats to a whole lot of quirky, blissful fandom, including …
The Movies That Should Have Been
WNBA Jam
The Moments
The Shots
To be a (women’s) hooper is to be part of a long and proud tradition … but one not often celebrated in popular culture. HOOP MUSES is here to change that.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use