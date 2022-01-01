Seimone Augustus

Seimone Delicia Augustus (born April 30, 1984) is an American former professional basketball player who last played for the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Dynamo Kursk, and the U.S. national team. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx first overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft,and left to sign with the Sparks 14 years later. An eight-time All-Star, Augustus has become one of the most recognizable faces in the WNBA, earning MVP honors while leading the Lynx to the 2011 WNBA championship, the first of four WNBA championships that she won with the Lynx.



Kate Fagan is an Emmy-award winning journalist and the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of WHAT MADE MADDY RUN, as well as the coming-of-age memoir THE REAPPEARING ACT. Her third book, ALL THE COLORS CAME OUT, will be released in May 2021 from Little, Brown. She currently writes for Sports Illustrated, and previously spent seven years as a columnist and feature writer for espnW, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. She lives in Charleston, South Carolina with her wife, Kathryn Budig, and their two dogs.



Sophia Chang hails from the borough of Queens, New York and in less than a decade managed to champion a name for herself in the art, design and streetwear community world wide. With her BFA from Parsons School of Design coupled with a natural acumen for business she has collaborated with a-list names across multiple fields. Passionate about everyone's story, she listens and interprets those stories to empower the community she loves and respects. Sophia is a creative engine that lives to propel her friends and clients to greatness.