Kate Fagan
Kate Fagan is a columnist and feature writer for espnW, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. She is also a regular panelist on ESPN’s Around the Horn and can be seen on Outside the Lines, First Take and His & Hers.
Previously, Fagan spent three seasons covering the 76ers for the Philadelphia Inquirer. She is the author of a memoir, The Reappearing Act, and co-host of the espnW podcast Free Cookies. Kate lives in Brooklyn, New York with her girlfriend Kathryn Budig and their two dogs.
What Made Maddy Run
The heartbreaking story of college athlete Madison Holleran, whose life and death by suicide reveal the struggle of young people suffering from mental illness today…