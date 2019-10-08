Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Virginia
With Washington DC
From metropolitan cities and misty mountains to colorful coastline and charming small towns, journey through the Old Dominion state with Moon Virginia. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Flexible itineraries, such as five days visiting Virginia’s battlefields and breweries and ten days exploring the whole state, with detailed coverage of Washington DC
- The best road trips in Virginia, including the scenic Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway
- Strategic advice for history buffs, foodies, outdoor adventurers, families, and more
- Can’t-miss sights and unique experiences: Visit Revolutionary War battlefields and hear the stories behind Civil War landmarks, or immerse yourself in history in Colonial Williamsburg. Stroll the Virginia Beach boardwalk or ride the coasters at Busch Gardens. See world-class museums and monuments in the nation’s capital, pop into indie boutiques in Richmond, or visit the homes of former presidents like Jefferson and Washington. Hike sections of the Appalachian Trail, explore underground caves, or kayak on the Potomac River. Sample authentic Virginia ham, kick back at a local brewery, and discover the best spots for a romantic getaway
- Expert advice from Virginia local Michaela Riva Gaaserud on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from campgrounds to historic inns
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history
