From museums and monuments to sleepy mountain towns and beaches, history comes to life with Moon Virginia & Maryland. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries, including a two-week tour of the best of both states and a week on the eastern shore, with ideas for road-trippers, history buffs, claw-cracking crab lovers, and more

The top experiences and unique activities: Peep the changing leaves on Skyline Drive, step back in time at Revolutionary and Civil War battlefields, and marvel in awe at the moving memorials of Washington DC. Raft down the Shenandoah River, hike a segment of the Appalachian Trail, or relax on the beach of the quaint (and car-free!) Tangier Island. Feast on oysters and beer in a historic tavern, hit the trendy eateries in Baltimore, or kick back at a crab shack for a taste of Maryland's famous blue crab

Local insight from native Virginian Michaela Riva Gaaserud on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around

Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture, plus advice for families, seniors, and international visitors

With Moon Virginia and Maryland’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of these two remarkable states.





