Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona
Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona

Desert Getaways, Local Flavors, Outdoor Recreation

by Lilia Menconi

Aug 8, 2023

304 Pages

Moon Travel logo

9781640499577

Whether you're hiking red rock trails in the Valley of the Sun or relaxing in Scottsdale's resorts, take Arizona at your own speed with Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries like a luxurious desert getaway, a family road trip, and the 4-day best of the Valley of the Sun
  • Unique experiences and can't-miss sights: Explore the local art scene, from Indigenous exhibits to contemporary galleries, and taste the best Sonoran-style cuisine this side of the Mexican border. Luxuriate in five-star resorts, world-class spas, and gourmet restaurants. Go stargazing in Sedona or bar-hopping in Scottsdale. Hike water-carved canyons and climb mountains or hit the links in the golf capital of the West. Discover the rich culture of the Indigenous peoples who first settled the Valley, and venture to the leafy respite of Oak Creek Canyon to picnic between trout-filled ponds and towering red-rock monoliths
  • The top spots for outdoor adventures, from rock climbing and hiking along hidden mountain trails to sunset hot air ballooning and exhilarating desert Jeep tours
  • Expert advice from Phoenix local Lilia Menconi on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, with special focus on the best resorts in the area
  • Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the culture, environment, wildlife, and history
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sedona your way.

Expanding your trip? Try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.

Travel Guide