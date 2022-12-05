Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona
Desert Getaways, Local Flavors, Outdoor Recreation
Whether you're hiking red rock trails in the Valley of the Sun or relaxing in Scottsdale's resorts, take Arizona at your own speed with Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona. Inside you'll find:
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries like a luxurious desert getaway, a family road trip, and the 4-day best of the Valley of the Sun
- Unique experiences and can't-miss sights: Explore the local art scene, from Indigenous exhibits to contemporary galleries, and taste the best Sonoran-style cuisine this side of the Mexican border. Luxuriate in five-star resorts, world-class spas, and gourmet restaurants. Go stargazing in Sedona or bar-hopping in Scottsdale. Hike water-carved canyons and climb mountains or hit the links in the golf capital of the West. Discover the rich culture of the Indigenous peoples who first settled the Valley, and venture to the leafy respite of Oak Creek Canyon to picnic between trout-filled ponds and towering red-rock monoliths
- The top spots for outdoor adventures, from rock climbing and hiking along hidden mountain trails to sunset hot air ballooning and exhilarating desert Jeep tours
- Expert advice from Phoenix local Lilia Menconi on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay, with special focus on the best resorts in the area
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the culture, environment, wildlife, and history
