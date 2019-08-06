Clueless: Lessons on Love, Fashion, and Friendship

Quick tips, quotes, and full-color photos highlight this fabulous gift book inspired by the classic teen comedy Clueless (1995).

Learn how to navigate the world with life lessons inspired by the most glamorous high-schooler in Beverly Hills, Cher Horowitz, her BFF Dionne, new pal Tai, and the entire crew from the greatest teen comedy of the ’90s, Clueless. This mini book is filled with advice, quick tips, and quotes on dating, fashion, friendship, giving back, and so much more — all illustrated with full-color photos from the movie throughout.