Moon Oregon Trail Road Trip
Historic Sites, Small Towns, and Scenic Landscapes Along the Legendary Westward Route
Vast rugged prairies, adventurous Wild West towns, and the palpable spirit of the pioneers: Experience legend come to life with Moon Oregon Trail Road Trip.Read More
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, historical sights, geological formations, and more, you can see the Guernsey Ruts left from wagons almost 200 years ago, read pioneer names carved into Register Rock, and learn about 10,000 years of oral Umatilla history. Watch the alpenglow on Mount Hood, visit Fossil Butte National Monument, down a mug of sarsaparilla in a recreated Old West town, and toast to the official End of the Oregon Trail with a local pint
- Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire 20-day road trip from Independence, Missouri to Oregon City (choose a mild, moderate, or strenuous pace!) or take shorter getaways along sections of the trail in Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Idaho
- Maps and Driving Tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway as you follow the approximate route of the original Oregon Trail, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, worthwhile detours, and full-color photos throughout
- Expertise and Know-How: Oregon local and bonafide history buff Katrina Emery shares her valuable insights, including background on the reality of the trail’s diverse history and the cultures that made it
- How to Plan Your Trip: Where to stay, when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, and tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, plus suggestions for seniors, families with kids, and more
Looking to explore more of American history? Try Moon Route 66 Road Trip.
