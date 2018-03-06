Immerse yourself in San Miguel’s baroque architecture, thriving art scene, and local flavors with Moon San Miguel de Allende. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a week covering the best of San Miguel to three days exploring the art and architecture of the city

The top sights and unique experiences: Admire colonial architecture and browse contemporary art galleries and streetside markets. Soak in a hot spring, sample mezcal, and snack on gorditas. Stroll the Franciscan missions of the Sierra Gorda or enjoy the mariachis serenading diners on the sidewalks. Celebrate Mexico's independence at the colorful parades of the fiestas patrias , or indulge in handmade tamales before siesta time

Focused advice from expat Julie Doherty Meade, who shares her passion for the vida mexicana

In-depth coverage of San Miguel de Allende and vicinity, Guanajuato, and Querétaro

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the landscape, culture, history, and neighborhoods

Essential insight for travelers on health and safety, transportation, and accommodations, as well as a handy Spanish phrasebook

With Moon San Miguel de Allende’s practical tips and an insider’s view on the best things to do and see, you can plan your trip your way.





