From remote deserts and arid mountain ranges to colorful canyons and world-famous national parks, Moon Utah reveals the best of this adventurous state. Inside you'll find:
Focusing on the parks? Try Moon Zion & Bryce or Moon Arches & Canyonlands. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip.
- Strategic itineraries, from a weekend getaway to Salt Lake City to ten days covering the entire state, curated for history buffs, families, outdoor adventurers, ski bums, budget travelers, and more
- How to plan a national parks road trip covering Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Hike or mountain bike across canyons, rugged mountain ranges, and glistening salt flats, or hit the slopes at a Park City ski resort. Admire ancient Native American rock art and cliff dwellings, and walk beside fossilized dinosaur footprints. Explore historic Mormon sites in Salt Lake City, or wander through old mining towns. Go rafting down the Colorado River, canyoneering through the Narrows, or climb to the famed Delicate Arch just in time to watch the sun setting over the captivating hoodoos
- Honest recommendations from Utah experts and lifelong explorers W.C. McRae and Judy Jewell on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from ski resorts to budget motels to campgrounds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history, and advice for LGBTQ+ travelers, international visitors, seniors, and travelers with disabilities
