Moon Tijuana, Ensenada & Valle de Guadalupe Wine Country
Enjoy tacos and beers on the beach, sip indie wines at a boutique vineyard, and cruise along the stunning Baja coast with Moon Tijuana, Ensenada & Valle de Guadalupe Wine Country. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Hoping for más Mexico? Check out Moon Yucatán Peninsula, Moon San Miguel de Allende, or Moon Mexico City.
- Flexible itineraries including a five-day road trip, a weekend in Tijuana, three days in wine country, and a four-day getaway to Ensenada
- Strategic advice for road-trippers, foodies, wine enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and more
- The top activities and unique experiences: Cruise down Mexico’s Highway 1 and feel the warm Baja breeze on your face. Soak up the sun as you sample varietals from independent local winemakers, or sip Mexico’s favorite cerveza in Tecate. Take a dip in turquoise waters or catch a wave in Rosarito. Hike along sandy beaches or trek through canyons to hidden waterfalls. Grab fish tacos from a food truck, feast on fresh lobster in Puerto Nuevo, and indulge in delicious cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant
- Local insight from Baja tour guide Jennifer Kramer on where to stay, where to eat, how to get around, and how to support local businesses and avoid crowds
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Reliable background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as health and safety advice and common customs and etiquette
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
