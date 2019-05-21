Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Los Cabos

With La Paz & Todos Santos

by

Los Cabos is synonymous with luxury and relaxation, but the best of Baja starts just beyond the resorts. Dive into the real Mexico with Moon Los Cabos. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries, from four days of waves, tacos, and sunshine to a road trip through Baja Sur, along with the best beaches for relaxing, diving, snorkeling, and surfing
  • Strategic advice for road-trippers, foodies, surfers, hikers, and more
  • Top activities and unique experiences: Explore mountain ranges, secluded beaches, and gorgeous waterfalls, or snorkel through pristine coral reefs. Drink margaritas in a beach-front cabaña, sip a cerveza from your hammock, or spot humpbacks, whale sharks, and sea lions. Savor the crispiest fish tacos, dance until dawn at a local favorite bar, or relax on the sand with a beach read
  • Expert insight from local tour guide Jennifer Kramer, who’s spent nearly 30 years immersed in Baja, on where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from beach bungalows to luxurious resorts
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Reliable background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history, as well as common customs and etiquette
  • Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
Go beyond the resorts and experience the best of Baja with Moon Los Cabos’ practical tips and local insight.

Hoping for más Mexico? Check out Moon Baja, Moon San Miguel de Allende, or Moon Mexico City.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Mexico

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 232

ISBN-13: 9781640491069

Moon Travel logo
