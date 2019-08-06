Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Budapest & Beyond
Day Trips, Local Spots, Strategies to Avoid Crowds
From soaking up Budapest’s poignant history and vibrant nightlife to soaking in thermal baths, savor one of Europe’s most stunning cities with Moon Budapest & Beyond.Read More
Exploring more of Eastern Europe? Check out Moon Prague & Beyond.
- Explore In and Around the City: Get to know Budapest’s most interesting neighborhoods, like Castle Hill, South Buda, South Pest, and the historic Jewish quarter, and nearby areas, including Gödöllö, Lake Balaton, the Eger wine country, and more
- Go at Your Own Pace: Choose from multiple itinerary options designed for foodies, history buffs, art lovers, outdoor adventurers, and more
- See the Sights: Soak in the thermal Széchenyi baths, meander through Magyar history at the Hungarian National Museum, or take in views of the city from 170 meters above the Danube. See Europe’s largest synagogue and catch a performance at the palatial Opera House. Hike to the top of the Elizabeth Lookout, or go cave-diving in the Buda Hills
- Get Outside the City: Explore the vineyards of the Valley of Beautiful Women, stroll through historic Hungarian folk villages, or go canyoning in the Pilis Mountains
- Savor the Flavors: Grab a mouthwatering lángos from a food truck, tuck into a rich authentic goulash, linger over coffee at a riverside café, or indulge in contemporary farm-to-table cuisine
- Experience the Nightlife: Hop between eclectic ruin bars in the bustling Jewish Quarter or attend a Saturday “Sparty” in one of the city’s famous spas. Sample Hungarian wines at a tasting room, sip creative concoctions at a cocktail bar, and watch the sunset over the Danube with a local craft beer in hand
- Get to Know the Real Budapest: Follow honest suggestions from Budapest local Jennifer D. Walker
- Full-color photos and detailed maps, including a full-color foldout map
- Handy Tools: Background information on Budapest’s history and culture, plus tips on sustainable travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
Exploring more of Eastern Europe? Check out Moon Prague & Beyond.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use