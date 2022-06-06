Moon Iceland: With a Road Trip on the Ring Road

Breathtaking landscapes, unrivaled trekking, and the creative spirit of Reykjavík: experience it all with Moon Iceland. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a three-day tour of Reykjavík to a weeklong best of Iceland, plus a nine-day road trip on the famed Ring Road
- Unique experiences and can't-miss highlights: Drive past quaint towns and enormous fjords, hike through Iceland's majestic national parks, and bask in the shimmering glow of the northern lights. Stroll Reykjavík's busy streets, listen to up-and-coming bands at uniquely themed venues, and kick back with a handcrafted Icelandic beer at a local hangout
- The top outdoor activities: Search for seals, whales, and porpoises off the Icelandic coast or spot arctic wildlife like puffins and reindeer onshore. Trek across a mighty glacier, hike the rim of a remote volcano, and relax in the milky blue waters of the Blue Lagoon. Explore crystalline ice caves and mineral-rich lava tubes or catch a rainbow appearing over a thundering waterfall
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Honest advice from local author Jenna Gottlieb on where to eat, where to stay, and when to go, including insight on traveling during the winter
- Handy tools including an Icelandic phrasebook and critical background information on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
Find your adventure with Moon Iceland.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
