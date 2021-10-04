From the chic pools of Palm Springs to the rugged beauty of Joshua Tree National Park, soak up the California sunshine with Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs. Inside you'll find:
Exploring California’s national parks? Check out Moon Death Valley National Park or Moon Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
- Flexible itineraries, like relaxing weekends in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley and the week-long best of Joshua Tree National Park, including day trips to the Salton Sea and Idyllwild
- Strategic advice for outdoor adventurers, spa-seekers, poolside loungers, and more
- The best hikes in Joshua Tree and the Palm Springs area marked with mileage, duration, difficulty level, and elevation gain, plus trailheads and detailed directions
- Top activities and unique experiences: Discover hidden waterfalls, fan palm oases, and stunning canyons on a hike through Joshua Tree, or trek part of the Pacific Crest Trail on a day trip to the Sand to Snow National Monument. Try a rejuvenating sound bath or soak in serene hot springs. Admire mid-century architecture and sip retro-chic cocktails in Rat-Pack-era hangouts and sample the best of the party scene, from poolside resorts to wild west saloons
- Insider advice from SoCal local Jenna Blough on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around, including how to get to Joshua Tree and Palm Springs from Los Angeles
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and culture, plus tips for families, seniors, LGBTQ travelers, and visitors with disabilities
Exploring California’s national parks? Check out Moon Death Valley National Park or Moon Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use