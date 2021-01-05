Moon Death Valley National Park

Flexible, strategic itineraries, ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip, designed for day-hikers, road-trippers, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more

ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip, designed for day-hikers, road-trippers, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more The top experiences and unique ideas for exploring Death Valley: Hike through forested trails to sweeping canyon views, and discover abandoned mining camps, remote ghost towns, and hidden springs. Go four-wheeling in rugged backcountry, or cruise along Badwater Basin Road to check out iconic sights like the Devil’s Golf Course, Artist’s Drive, and Zabriskie Point. Admire surreal salt flats, ethereal rock formations, colorful mosaic stone, and sculpted sand dunes, and find the best vistas for that perfect sunset photo-op

Hike through forested trails to sweeping canyon views, and discover abandoned mining camps, remote ghost towns, and hidden springs. Go four-wheeling in rugged backcountry, or cruise along Badwater Basin Road to check out iconic sights like the Devil’s Golf Course, Artist’s Drive, and Zabriskie Point. Admire surreal salt flats, ethereal rock formations, colorful mosaic stone, and sculpted sand dunes, and find the best vistas for that perfect sunset photo-op Practical tips for hiking, four-wheel driving, camping, and other recreation, plus information on the right gear to pack for the desert

for hiking, four-wheel driving, camping, and other recreation, plus information on the right gear to pack for the desert Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, elevation gains, difficulty ratings, and trailhead directions

with mileage, elevation gains, difficulty ratings, and trailhead directions Honest advice from Death Valley expert Jenna Blough on when to go and where to stay, whether you’re pitching the tent, parking the RV, or bedding down at a hotel

from Death Valley expert Jenna Blough on when to go and where to stay, whether you’re pitching the tent, parking the RV, or bedding down at a hotel Up-to-date information on park fees, passes, and reservations, plus strategies for getting to Death Valley National Park

on park fees, passes, and reservations, plus strategies for getting to Death Valley National Park Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Coverage of gateway towns and excursions beyond the park, including the John Muir Wilderness, the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, and the Trona Pinnacles

including the John Muir Wilderness, the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, and the Trona Pinnacles Recommendations for families, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities

for families, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities Thorough background on Death Valley’s wildlife, terrain, culture, and history

With Moon’s practical tips and expert know-how, you can experience Death Valley your way.





Exploring more of the West? TryorFor full coverage of America’s national parks, check out